Republicans BAN Voting Machines: Arizona Legislature FIGHTS Voter Fraud After RIGGED Elections

Stew Peters Show





May 23, 2023





The Arizona legislature is reclaiming their constitutional authority to regulate elections.

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers is here to give an update on the fight against voter fraud.

The Arizona legislature passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 1037.

The resolution only required the approval of the House and the Senate.

It did not require the approval of the governor.

The resolution pertains to federal elections and has the full force of law.

The Arizona legislature is reclaiming their plenary power given to them by the United States Constitution.

A corrupt judge has once again thrown out the Kari Lake lawsuit challenging the results of Arizona’s 2022 gubernatorial election.

In 1916 it took an entire year to overturn the election and install the rightful governor.

It’s likely the case will go back to the Arizona Supreme Court.

We must keep fighting to get the truth out and save America from these communists.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2pknox-republicans-ban-voting-machines-arizona-legislature-fights-voter-fraud-afte.html