Republicans BAN Voting Machines: Arizona Legislature FIGHTS Voter Fraud After RIGGED Elections

Stew Peters Show
May 23, 2023
The Arizona legislature is reclaiming their constitutional authority to regulate elections.
Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers is here to give an update on the fight against voter fraud.
The Arizona legislature passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 1037.
The resolution only required the approval of the House and the Senate.
It did not require the approval of the governor.
The resolution pertains to federal elections and has the full force of law.
The Arizona legislature is reclaiming their plenary power given to them by the United States Constitution.
A corrupt judge has once again thrown out the Kari Lake lawsuit challenging the results of Arizona’s 2022 gubernatorial election.
In 1916 it took an entire year to overturn the election and install the rightful governor.
It’s likely the case will go back to the Arizona Supreme Court.
We must keep fighting to get the truth out and save America from these communists.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2pknox-republicans-ban-voting-machines-arizona-legislature-fights-voter-fraud-afte.html
