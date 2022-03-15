USA: PFIZER CHIEF SUDDENLY DOUBTS ABOUT MRNA TECHNOLOGY!





Until recently, Pfizer boss Albert Bourla praised the mRNA technology in the so-called corona vaccines as “safe and effective”. A large proportion of people around the world have been encouraged to "vaccinate" themselves with it.



But suddenly the Pfizer top expert sounds a lot more cautious. In an interview with the Washington Post last week, Bourla explained that Pfizer actually had little experience with mRNA technology.



In the interview, Bourla even distanced himself from the experts in his own house. He was "very surprised" when his team brought the technology for a potential vaccine against the corona virus into play.



Is the Pfizer boss now shifting responsibility to others because he knows that the so-called vaccination campaign is being legally processed? The Corona house of cards keeps collapsing...