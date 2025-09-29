Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Jared Cowart | American Dysfunction | 9.29.25

Today on Joe’s Thoughts: No Mail-In Ballots/No Machines, we dive deep into the urgent threats facing American elections. We analyze the problems of mail in ballots and corrupt voting machines. We do not have control over our election process. The real power is who Counts the vote





Our first segment uncovers shocking revelations from one of the largest Freedom of Information Act hauls in U.S. history: nearly one million documents obtained from Detroit’s 2020 election, including absentee ballots, signed envelopes, and precinct total tapes. We examine allegations of voter registration fraud, duplicate voting, and questionable ballot handling, exploring how unchecked mail-in voting and poorly monitored systems continue to jeopardize the integrity of our elections.

Next, we turn our focus to the unjust treatment of Tina Peters. Jared Cowart, a member of our team and a dear friend of Tina joins us to share his insights on Tina Peters’ ongoing struggles, including the day-to-day challenges she faces and the compelling testimony coming out of Venezuela. Jared also will share his experience on his recent trip to visit Tina behind bars.

We’ll also break down shocking events unfolding in Michigan, including the deadly church shooting, and the broader dysfunction in American institutions. We also analyze the meteoric rise of Brilyn Hollyhand, the young conservative who appeared on Fox News within hours of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, exploring his ties to TPUSA, his sudden media prominence, and the unanswered questions surrounding his national campus tour.





https://x.com/joeoltmannx





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann





https://untamednation.com/





Support the Untamed Sponsors!





#Goldcopartner: Get Up to 10% in Free Silver, untamedgold.com





Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new





Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!





Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Products









Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW





Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help