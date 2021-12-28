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NARRATIVE IS COLLAPSING! - Police Threaten Children! - Fauci ADMITS Jab Does NOTHING!
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40102 views • December 28, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the constant shift of the global narrative surrounding the jab and lockdowns.
First, people such as Fauci and Bill Gates suggested that you literally cannot get sick or spread anything if you have the vaccine. They stood by this claim for a long period of time. Suddenly, they now claim that they never said such a thing... Except there is video...
Fauci has now admitted that those with the jab have the same viral load as those without. Yet the mandates keep getting pushed forward. In fact Fauci just admitted that mandates are just theater in order to coerce people into getting jabbed. Mandates continue to be pushed forward nonetheless.
Meanwhile, video has come out of the NYPD harassing small children demanding jab papers.
Is this the civilization we want to live in?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the constant shift of the global narrative surrounding the jab and lockdowns.
First, people such as Fauci and Bill Gates suggested that you literally cannot get sick or spread anything if you have the vaccine. They stood by this claim for a long period of time. Suddenly, they now claim that they never said such a thing... Except there is video...
Fauci has now admitted that those with the jab have the same viral load as those without. Yet the mandates keep getting pushed forward. In fact Fauci just admitted that mandates are just theater in order to coerce people into getting jabbed. Mandates continue to be pushed forward nonetheless.
Meanwhile, video has come out of the NYPD harassing small children demanding jab papers.
Is this the civilization we want to live in?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
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BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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