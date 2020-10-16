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WEDNESDAY - OCTOBER 14 , 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2150-6PM Twitter & Facebook Censor NY Post Article With Smoking Gun Emails On Biden/Burisma
If you thought Twitter’s censorship of the NYPost Hunter Biden exposé couldn’t get anymore Orwellian, well, you were wrong. As if preventing users from sharing the link wasn’t enough, the platform has now deleted the NYP’s initial tweet. We imagine it did so after a flood of hysterical leftists smashed that “report tweet” button. Meanwhile, after the Biden campaign neglected to comment on the veracity of the emails shared in the NYPost expose, the White House pool reporter reported that the Biden campaign had called a “lid” – that is, an end to all in-person campaign-related events – before 10am, ensuring the former VP wouldn’t have any prolonged in person contact with reporters on the same day the expose dropped. EP 2150-6PM Twitter & Facebook Censor NY Post Article With Smoking Gun Emails On Biden/Burisma – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/34T4lMY
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