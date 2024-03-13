Create New Account
United Corps of DEI - Whistleblower Hit
GoneDark
Published 18 hours ago

Rainbow lovers that focus on DEI instead of actual qualifications and quality.  All this leads to the many air emergencies reported since 2024 started.  DEI should be DIE.  Now they are taking out whistleblowers exposing the truth.  Fly at your own risk.  More than just clot shot pilot emergencies now.

Keywords
lifeculturepeoplecorporationsplanesdiversityequityemergenciesinclusionpoor qualityaerospacedei

