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Find Your Voice: How This Acclaimed Australian Soprano Believes That Together We Can Change The World One Voice At A Time
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11 views • December 23, 2021
It is never too late to find your voice!
Tania de Jong is an acclaimed Australian soprano and award-winning social entrepreneur that prioritizes the importance of uniting diverse groups of people through the power of collective song. As one of Australia’s most successful female entrepreneurs, Tania de Jong has used her innovative mindset to develop six businesses and three charities. She has gone on to utilize these resources to work for disadvantaged communities throughout Australia.
While doing this, she believes that fostering social inclusion and changing the world through creativity can help people access entrepreneurship and empowerment.
Tune in to learn more about things like:
The importance of celebrating our own unique creative voice
How the diversification of people cultivates social innovation
The impact of singing on mental illness effects
On top of all of this, you will hear what you can do to lead a healthier, smarter, and more creative life by exposing yourself to a few basic lifestyle choices, which she discusses in this episode.
Join us now for Tania de Jong’s eye-opening perspective on how to achieve truly remarkable change.
To engage with more of Tania de Jong’s work, visit taniadejong.com and creativityaustralia.org.au.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Tania de Jong is an acclaimed Australian soprano and award-winning social entrepreneur that prioritizes the importance of uniting diverse groups of people through the power of collective song. As one of Australia’s most successful female entrepreneurs, Tania de Jong has used her innovative mindset to develop six businesses and three charities. She has gone on to utilize these resources to work for disadvantaged communities throughout Australia.
While doing this, she believes that fostering social inclusion and changing the world through creativity can help people access entrepreneurship and empowerment.
Tune in to learn more about things like:
The importance of celebrating our own unique creative voice
How the diversification of people cultivates social innovation
The impact of singing on mental illness effects
On top of all of this, you will hear what you can do to lead a healthier, smarter, and more creative life by exposing yourself to a few basic lifestyle choices, which she discusses in this episode.
Join us now for Tania de Jong’s eye-opening perspective on how to achieve truly remarkable change.
To engage with more of Tania de Jong’s work, visit taniadejong.com and creativityaustralia.org.au.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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