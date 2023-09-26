Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Specially Designed Projectile for FPV Drones - Six Times Cheaper & Penetrating 400 mm/15+" of homogeneous armor
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
960 Subscribers
142 views
Published 17 hours ago

A specially designed projectile for FPV drones was shown at the Tula Center for Unmanned Systems

The projectile is six times cheaper than the basic shot from the PG-7VL grenade launcher, which is often used in the Northern Military District zone. Capable of penetrating 400 millimeters of homogeneous armor. The basis is taken from NURS aviation ammunition.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket