A Specially Designed Projectile for FPV Drones - Six Times Cheaper & Penetrating 400 mm/15+" of homogeneous armor

A specially designed projectile for FPV drones was shown at the Tula Center for Unmanned Systems
The projectile is six times cheaper than the basic shot from the PG-7VL grenade launcher, which is often used in the Northern Military District zone. Capable of penetrating 400 millimeters of homogeneous armor. The basis is taken from NURS aviation ammunition.
