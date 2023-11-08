Create New Account
Phil Schneider vollständige Alien invasion bis 2029
Coronam
„Die neue Weltordnung und die Alien- Agenda sind ein und dasselbe.“ Schneider beschreibt die Alien-Agenda als „die vollständige Übernahme die Erde , d bis 2029 . 5/6 bis 7/8 der Weltbevölkerung tötet.“ Phil Schneider, war ein staatlicher US Geologe und Ingenieur mit über 17 Jahren Erfahrung in der Arbeit an „schwarzen Projekten“, ist zweifellos einer der wichtigsten Whistleblower der modernen Geschichte.

alieninvasion2029

