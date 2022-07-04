⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine | July 4, 2022)

◽️ Successful offensive held by Russian Armed Forces in the Lugansk People's Republic has resulted in the loss of control of Ukrainian command over the withdrawn units of 10th Mountain Assault, 72nd and 115th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as over those of 118th Territorial Defence Brigade.





❗️ The enemy suffers considerable losses on all fronts. High-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of provisional bases of 92nd Mechanised and 40th Artillery brigades of the AFU in Kharkov with about 200 Ukrainian servicemen and up to 19 units of military equipment deployed.





◽️ Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥 High-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in the elimination of 7 command posts, including those of 25th Air Assault Brigade deployed near Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic), 2 munitions, missile and artillery armament depots in Ivano-Daryevka and Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), 1 Grad MRLS battery in reloading areas, as well as AFU manpower and military equipment in 16 areas.





💥 Within the counter-battery warfare, high-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of 4 Ukrainian MRLS plattoons near Tarasovka, Novaya Poltavka and Ulyanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





✈️💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised: 2 AFU command posts, 3 munitions depots near Spornoye (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as AFU manpower and military equipment in 61 areas.





✈️💥 Russian fighter has shot down 1 Su-25 of Ukrainian Air Forces during an air combat near Yasnaya Polyana (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Russian air defence means have shot down 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Konstantinovka, Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kornaukhovka, Kochubeyevka, Ivanchukovka (Lharkov region), Shevchenkovo (Zaporozhye region) and Tomina Balka (Kherson region).





◽️ 11 projectiles launched by Uragan MRLS have been intercepted near Sukhaya Kamenka, Dolgenkoye (Kharkov region), Avdeyevka, Yasinovataya (Donesk People's Republic) and Popasnaya (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 230 airplanes and 134 helicopters, 1,448 unmanned aerial vehicles, 353 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,904 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 706 combat vehicles equipped with multiple rocket-launching systems, 3,084 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 4,002 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.





Source @MoD Russia





