“HOLD YOUR GROUND”: Chicago police union chief urges officers to DEFY vaccine mandate

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Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara has not only urged Chicago cops to defy the vaccine mandate, but promised to take Mayor Lori Lightfoot to court if she enforces it. (WGN 9 News (https://wgntv.com/news/chicago-news/hold-the-line-chicago-police-union-boss-urges-cops-to-defy-vaccine-mandate/)📎)
Any unvaccinated Chicago officers who don’t commit to regular testing will be placed on unpaid leave, prompting Catanzara to claim Chicago’s available police force will be less than 50% this weekend.