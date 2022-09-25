The Florida Standard: A New Study Indicates That the Jab is Far More Dangerous than COVID-19 Itself

https://gnews.org/post/p1pis26bc
09/19/2022 A new study conducted by scientists from Harvard and John Hopkins, currently in preprint, reveals that the COVID-19 vaccines were up to 98 times worse than the virus itself
