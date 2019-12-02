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Trump Impeachment Shows Democrat Desperation
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38 views • December 02, 2019
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/01/white-house-refuses-to-participate-in-jerry-nadlers-impeachment-inquiry/

https://www.npr.org/2019/11/16/779967058/what-we-learned-from-the-1st-week-of-impeachment-hearings?t=1575268693184

#Trump #impeachment

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