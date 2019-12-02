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Trump Impeachment Shows Democrat Desperation
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38 views • December 02, 2019
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/01/white-house-refuses-to-participate-in-jerry-nadlers-impeachment-inquiry/
https://www.npr.org/2019/11/16/779967058/what-we-learned-from-the-1st-week-of-impeachment-hearings?t=1575268693184
#Trump #impeachment
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https://www.npr.org/2019/11/16/779967058/what-we-learned-from-the-1st-week-of-impeachment-hearings?t=1575268693184
#Trump #impeachment
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DTube: https://d.tube/#!/c/kirksnewsnetwork
Donate Crypto Addresses
Bitcoin - 3MteKShKD2VfBbvXb19ECfiNYsbG6hpxqh
Ethereum - 0xe582642C56e103D5618CC019a4c3A9b029215466
Litecoin - MAjAj6P2XapoCrFUtHjaowGDwiFyqKXquw
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