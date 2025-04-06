BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dmitriev asked if US can be trusted, responds with Russian proverb: 'trust, but VERIFY' - Kirill Dmitriev, part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
4 weeks ago

Dmitriev asked if US can be trusted, responds with Russian proverb: 'trust, but VERIFY'

Says no illusions that both sides defending their own national interests.

But Trump admin 'committed to finding common ground'.

Adding: 

🔎 Case closed? Media learns how journo got invited to White House Signal chat group

The addition of The Atlantic editor to a secret Signal chat group where the US leadership discussed military strikes against Yemen was the result of a human error, The Guardian claims.

Apparently, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz previously saved the journalist’s phone number in his contact list under a different name by mistake, the newspaper claims, citing “three people familiar with the matter.”

While it does sound like a huge blunder on Waltz’s part (assuming that the story is true, of course), it raises more questions about the practice of holding top secret discussions via messaging apps than his professional qualities.


politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
