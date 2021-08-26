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Supernatural Protection II: Armor of God Psalm 46:10
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40 views • August 26, 2021
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PSALM 46:10 "Be Still and Know that I am God"
Friends, the1st Trumpet of Tribulation is blowing; we are witnessing the initial manifestations of Hail storms and Fire raging around the world. These climate disasters of hail and fire may be techno-interventions or natural or a combination. Whatever the cause, they are manifestations of end times Biblical prophecy.
This is my second video on Supernatural protection, based on PSALM 46:10.
In this video, I share with you concrete examples of how the Most High will continue to protect us during the Tribulation. I also share with you my own personal experience of God's protection when I recently came face to face with these serpentine policies.
Friends, continue to grow in faith and have no fear. We have the Most High on our side. So why should we fear? If God is for us, who can be against us (Romans 8:31)?
And remember, only 7 people answered Noah's call to Enter the Ark. So do not be alarmed if you are part of a small minority.
Amen & Amen!
PSALM 46:10 "Be Still and Know that I am God"
Friends, the1st Trumpet of Tribulation is blowing; we are witnessing the initial manifestations of Hail storms and Fire raging around the world. These climate disasters of hail and fire may be techno-interventions or natural or a combination. Whatever the cause, they are manifestations of end times Biblical prophecy.
This is my second video on Supernatural protection, based on PSALM 46:10.
In this video, I share with you concrete examples of how the Most High will continue to protect us during the Tribulation. I also share with you my own personal experience of God's protection when I recently came face to face with these serpentine policies.
Friends, continue to grow in faith and have no fear. We have the Most High on our side. So why should we fear? If God is for us, who can be against us (Romans 8:31)?
And remember, only 7 people answered Noah's call to Enter the Ark. So do not be alarmed if you are part of a small minority.
Amen & Amen!
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