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Limitless Mindset Podcast #14 Hacking the Mind with Software - Dr. Mark A. Smith Interview
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6 views • November 12, 2020
In this episode, we discuss biohacking our minds with Mark Ashton Smith, Ph.D. A Cognitive Neuroscientist who obtained his doctorate from Carnegie Mellon University of Pittsburgh, a lecturer at Cambridge University, and head of the psychology department of the University of Cyprus. Dr. Smith has spent over 3 years creating a line of software that has been proven to increase IQ, fluid intelligence, and working memory.

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https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/173-hacking-the-mind-with-software-dr-mark-a-smith-interview
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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healthpodcastbiohackingiq testincrease iqhighiqprofluid intelligencen-backworking memoryi3mindwarejcti testcognitive neuroscientistmark ashton smith
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