BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

All About Those Vaccines (2014) - Vaccine Documentary by Truthstream News
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
862 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • 4 weeks ago

In this special double episode of Truthstream News, Aaron and Melissa take on the CDC whistleblower and MMR-autism scandal (and that's just for starters) — exposing the lies and obfuscations that have hurt untold numbers. Recently released audio of the good doc has now been leaked where he says he would NEVER shoot his pregnant wife up with a thimerosal-containing vaccine. 

It's shameful, but that's just the icing on the vaccine cake. The evidence that the CDC "hid the decline" of skyrocketing autism rates in connection with a vaccine is just the beginning. Did you know the government's health agencies never even tested thimerosal, the 50% ethyl mercury preservative shot into thousands of children daily for decades and still given to pregnant women in the form of a flu shot? In fact, the CDC says some vaccines given to children still contain trace amounts... 

There is evidence that the chickenpox vaccine has caused more cases of shingles — a much more dangerous, painful and debilitating condition — while the HPV and flu vaccines are just the latest to put corporate profits and insider connections above human health and vaccine safety. In the "Olds," we take a startling look at the SV40 contamination of the polio vaccine — a massive and deeply unsettling scandal of immense proportions that may have caused cancer in tens or even hundreds of millions of people!  

From potentially dangerous ingredients to undisclosed Big Pharma ties and more, this episode will change the way you look at vaccine "science" and leave you with questions that the government won't soon answer but that we need to keep asking until they do! 

https://truthstreammedia.com/ 

Original Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tW2rc859sxE (Censored)


To support CuresWanted, please consider leaving a tip! https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted 

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947 

Keywords
vaccinesgardasilautismmeaslesmercurypopulation controlmmr vaccinebill gatesvaersthimerosaltruthstream mediadtappolio vaccineshinglessv40paralysissidshepatitisdr andrew wakefieldformaldehydeticsethyl mercurydr brian hookeroral polioserum sickness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy