BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Viral Snow Joy saves Hog from dinner plates
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1267 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
121 views • 11 hours ago

Viral snow joy saves hog from dinner plates

When this piglet was caught admiring spring snow in mountainous Georgia, locals couldn't resist — crowdfunded its freedom in a heartbeat

Now the celebrity swine is living the good life in a cozy forever home.

Adding: 

US to host MULTI-MILLION military parade showcasing ALL conflicts America was involved in🗿

The parade, scheduled for June 14, will take place along Constitution Avenue NW near the National Mall in Washington, the WP reported.

The event will feature troops in uniforms “representing every US conflict dating back to the Revolutionary War.”

◼️ All this could cost the army alone up to $45 million, with the entire government’s price tag yet to be revealed.

◼️ The troops will be accompanied by scores of M1 Abrams tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles, Stryker armored vehicles, and other military hardware. Over 50 helicopters will be involved in a flyover.

◼️ Not to miss this detail—35 horses, two mules, and a dog will also participate.

The parade is occurring on Trump’s 79th birthday—mere coincidence?

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy