Viral snow joy saves hog from dinner plates

When this piglet was caught admiring spring snow in mountainous Georgia, locals couldn't resist — crowdfunded its freedom in a heartbeat

Now the celebrity swine is living the good life in a cozy forever home.

Adding:

US to host MULTI-MILLION military parade showcasing ALL conflicts America was involved in🗿

The parade, scheduled for June 14, will take place along Constitution Avenue NW near the National Mall in Washington, the WP reported.

The event will feature troops in uniforms “representing every US conflict dating back to the Revolutionary War.”

◼️ All this could cost the army alone up to $45 million, with the entire government’s price tag yet to be revealed.

◼️ The troops will be accompanied by scores of M1 Abrams tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles, Stryker armored vehicles, and other military hardware. Over 50 helicopters will be involved in a flyover.

◼️ Not to miss this detail—35 horses, two mules, and a dog will also participate.

The parade is occurring on Trump’s 79th birthday—mere coincidence?