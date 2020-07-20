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Quand tu fais un dépistage Covid...
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6 views • July 20, 2020
L’écouvillon nasal de prélèvement
Ecoutez bien ! Effarant … Refusez-le
Import YT 17 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZ476rEEx-Q&;feature=youtu.be
Chaîne YT Chez Néo : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk8Sjlr5d1AJctGv9Sui2-Q
Quand tu fais un Test Covid... Tu approches ta barrière hémato-encéphalique... Autre info, peu rassurante à ce sujet : https://www.franceculture.fr/emissions/la-methode-scientifique/la-methode-scientifique-emission-du-lundi-25-mai-2020
Source : https://youtu.be/SuWYueDHdQI
Abonnez-vous ! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk8Sjlr5d1AJctGv9Sui2-Q?sub_confirmation=1
https://neonews.fr
Ecoutez bien ! Effarant … Refusez-le
Import YT 17 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZ476rEEx-Q&;feature=youtu.be
Chaîne YT Chez Néo : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk8Sjlr5d1AJctGv9Sui2-Q
Quand tu fais un Test Covid... Tu approches ta barrière hémato-encéphalique... Autre info, peu rassurante à ce sujet : https://www.franceculture.fr/emissions/la-methode-scientifique/la-methode-scientifique-emission-du-lundi-25-mai-2020
Source : https://youtu.be/SuWYueDHdQI
Abonnez-vous ! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk8Sjlr5d1AJctGv9Sui2-Q?sub_confirmation=1
https://neonews.fr
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