We have been waiting for you, our situation depends on you,” said Krasnoarmeysk residents to the Center Group of Forces as they walked around the city providing necessary assistance. Pro-Ukrainian channels continue to claim that Ukrainian forces are winning in Krasnoarmeysk, “Pokrovsk” in Ukrainian name, but in fact many civilians have spent more than a year in shelters, people only leave their basements when absolutely necessary, and now warmly welcome the arrival of Russian soldiers. As shown in one-minute video shared by the Russian Ministry of Defense on November 25, 2025, residents of Krasnoarmeysk have long suffered, hiding from artillery attacks and drones, and avoiding direct encounters with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as this could be fatal for them, with several buried in their own yards.

Following its liberation, it appears that war crimes committed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Krasnoarmeysk are slowly coming to light. Eyewitnesses report that Ukrainian troops shot anyone they saw, tracked down temporary shelters for residents, and sent attack drones to their shelters. Makeshift graves were formed in several yards during the Kiev forces' presence in the city. Residents of one house buried four neighbors; one was shot dead by Ukrainian army while leaving the city, three died due to lack of adequate medical care. A captured prisoner of Ukraine, Artyom Kondybko, acknowledged the dire situation at the front lines and the atrocities committed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, also highlighting corruption within the command ranks, as seen in a video released on the same day by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

