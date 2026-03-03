Professor Jeffrey Sachs, a US university academic and foreign policy critic, said in a statement that “the US Congress is owned and operated by the Zionist lobby”, describing that as “not an exaggeration” amid his condemnation of what he called the United States’ and Israel’s “illegal war of aggression” against Iran.





Sachs regularly criticises US foreign policy for being heavily influenced by pro-Israel lobbying and has argued that this contributes to Washington’s military engagements in the Middle East.