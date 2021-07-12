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NESARA/GESARA CIA Hoax to use with false flag event to remove first and second amendments, confiscate guns, forcibly vaccinate, and arrest/murder anybody who is a threat to the GLOBAL GENOCIDE AGENDA
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548 views • July 12, 2021
My long winded explanation of these CIA misinformation sights that are drawing people in believing information they think to be true....very similar to CULT BRAINWASHING and this will be used in conjunction with a false flag event to label Christians, conservatives, Gun Owners, and Republicans as domestic terrorists so that they will justify the government monitoring all speech sent electronically as well as criminalizing certain speech so that we are not even allowed to write letters or even ha e discussions in the real physical Town Square pertaining to what they classify as Hate Speech or Dangerous Misinformation....example 'The election was stolen' or "The vaccines were not authorized by the Corrupt FDA" or 'There is corruption in our Govt, The tyrannical medical mafia, Govt organizations who are supposed to be protecting us, Big Tech, and Mainstream media" I offer some solutions to the explanation of how we got in this predicament and a very small list of people to follow.
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