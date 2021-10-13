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WHISTLEBLOWER: LA PORT WORKER SAYS SHORTAGES ARE FAKE!
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112 views • October 13, 2021
An anonymous worker from the Port of Los Angeles came forward on "The Stew Peters Show" to confirm what we have all suspected. If you like this video you may also like some of these. Black colored blood, Living organisms in the vaccine, Antarctica, Adverse reactions, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, shortages and more:
HEADS UP! VAXXED Delta Pilot DIES IN-FLIGHT, Emergency Landing Required -- BREAKING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jhh1ryR9cUmQ/
HEADS UP! VAXXED Delta Pilot DIES IN-FLIGHT, Emergency Landing Required -- BREAKING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jhh1ryR9cUmQ/
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