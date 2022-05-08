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I'm Not a Puppet: 95-Year-Old Retirement Home Resident Refuses COVID Mandates
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201 views • May 08, 2022
The full 45-minute interview with 95-year-old Alida Steenhuis on why she refuses to mask, get vaccinated or social distance. She shares stories of how quadruple-boosted residents in her retirement home have suffered strokes and died; while Alida herself has been banned from yoga class for not getting the jab. View the trailer at: https://blazingpinecone.com/blog/im-not-a-puppet-trailer/
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