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Hero dog injured in Baghdadi raid honored at White House
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6 views • November 29, 2019
Conan, the hero dog injured in the mission that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is honored by President Trump, Vice President Pence and first lady Melania Trump at the White House.
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