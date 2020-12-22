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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - December 22, 2020
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170 views • December 22, 2020
Dec 22, 2020
Courtesy of TruNews
It’s been five days since we’ve heard from that Chattanooga nurse who passed out while taking a Covid vaccine, Dr. Rashid Buttar explains why her story doesn’t make sense, Dr. Buttar:‘Vasovagal responses happen immediately not 17 minutes after a person gets a shot,’ more doctors are saying the vaccine is dangerous, Dr. Johan Denis:‘Coronavirus vaccine might alter your DNA; it was all orchestrated to make you fearful enough to make you take the vaccine,’ Tucker Carlson says social media is squelching any information it sees about the vaccine and don’t say it’s social control, he says Mark Zuckerberg is a professional marketer, Carlson says," Mark Zuckerberg’s job is to make you want this vaccine like a cold beer on a hot day,’ a great animated version of Bill Gates on "Corona Crazy,’ and we’ll show you a real case of answered prayer!
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-december-22-2020
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
Courtesy of TruNews
It’s been five days since we’ve heard from that Chattanooga nurse who passed out while taking a Covid vaccine, Dr. Rashid Buttar explains why her story doesn’t make sense, Dr. Buttar:‘Vasovagal responses happen immediately not 17 minutes after a person gets a shot,’ more doctors are saying the vaccine is dangerous, Dr. Johan Denis:‘Coronavirus vaccine might alter your DNA; it was all orchestrated to make you fearful enough to make you take the vaccine,’ Tucker Carlson says social media is squelching any information it sees about the vaccine and don’t say it’s social control, he says Mark Zuckerberg is a professional marketer, Carlson says," Mark Zuckerberg’s job is to make you want this vaccine like a cold beer on a hot day,’ a great animated version of Bill Gates on "Corona Crazy,’ and we’ll show you a real case of answered prayer!
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-december-22-2020
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
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