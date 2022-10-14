Pfizer Did Not Test Whether COVID Vaccine Could Prevent Transmission of Virus

https://gnews.org/articles/t53497533
Summary：10/12/2022 The President of for International Development Markets of Pfizer admitted at the European Parliament that there was no scientific basis to say COVID vaccination would stop the transmission of the virus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.