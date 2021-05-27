THERE IS NO MONEY OR PROPERTY OWNERSHIP. YOU CANNOT PAY A DEBT. HOW WE WERE ENSLAVED.

SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW



Read below to find out why this channel is not monetized and how I earn a living and fund this channel:

This is one of the deepest rabbit holes. Nothing in banking and finance is as it seems. You are the creditor and not the debtor. You can't own property as the entire nation (world) is in a never ending bankruptcy. You have been deemed as the trustee when you are really the beneficiary. This video is about how it started.

Some interesting points for non believers to research:

***That the United States treasury, as authorized under the presidential proclamation 2039, has declared legal tender (for example federal reserve notes) to be valueless and backed by nothing. You cannot pay and own something by their use. You can only have either legal or equatable title which is different.

***Jan 4, 2011 - The pertinent portion of law that applies is the Coinage Act of 1965, specifically Section 31 U.S.C. 5103, entitled "Legal tender," which states: "United States coins and currency (including Federal reserve notes and circulating notes of Federal reserve banks and national banks) are legal tender ... Federal Reserve notes are not redeemable in any commodity, and receive no backing by anything This has been the case since 1933. [The notes have no value for themselves.”]

***The ownership of all property is in the state. "Under the new law government obligations,are backed by the credit of the nation. It represents a mortgage on all the homes, and other property of all the people of the nation.". Senate Document No. 43, 73rd Congress, 1st Session, Congressional Record, March 9, 1933 on HR 1491 p. 83.

Source: Jim Crenshaw

This is what I do when defending people against banks, collection agencies and courts acting as for profit corporations. I am not a lawyer, I am not affiliated with a law firm. I have learned these things and how to use them the hard way. Attorneys, judges, collection agencies and large corporations know you cannot pay as your way to do so was taken away from you (with your gold and silver) in 1933. You are "supposed" to be allowed to discharge and set off a debt through the "tender of payment" but they don't tell you that. Instead you get paid in debt script or credit (numbers on a computer screen) and they they steal from you after the US Treasury and the "public trust" has already paid whatever tax or bill that they are demanding you pay. In other words they get paid twice.

If you have not paid for something in gold or silver, you have not paid for something. If you get paid with Federal Reserve Notes, you have not been paid. They are worthless. Think about this. If you get paid in worthless debt notes aka federal reserve notes did you have income? If you did not have any income how do you owe taxes on income you never had?