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By medicalizing everyday problems, psychiatry has fraudulently labeled millions as mentally ill
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23 views • November 20, 2020
By medicalizing everyday problems, psychiatry has fraudulently labeled millions as mentally ill, and either forced or convinced them to adopt prescription psychotropic drugs as a routine part of their lives. As a result, psychotropic drug consumption has escalated with 100 million people worldwide now taking these drugs, 20 million of whom are children.
CCHR remains dedicated to exposing the scientific myths and hype with which psychiatry has managed to surround its diagnostic system and treatments. We work with medical doctors and other professionals that see it as their duty to ensure that government policy and regulations provide the strongest warnings about psychiatric treatments. https://www.cchr.org/about-us/message-from-the-president.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
CCHR remains dedicated to exposing the scientific myths and hype with which psychiatry has managed to surround its diagnostic system and treatments. We work with medical doctors and other professionals that see it as their duty to ensure that government policy and regulations provide the strongest warnings about psychiatric treatments. https://www.cchr.org/about-us/message-from-the-president.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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