We are not our DNA we are our chromosomes

We now know from COVID that the manufactured RNA doesn't work because we're not our DNA, and we're not our RNA, we're our chromosomes, and we have the epigenetic, the ability to sense our environment with those sensors. That's 97% of our DNA is not translated into protein. It's what we call post translational modification. So it's our protection from their manufactured so our immune system knows how to function and fight disease and clean sanitation is, is what ended infectious disease, not not ever the shot.
Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/05/2023
