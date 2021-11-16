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David Goldberg's Final Words - His Warning About Mass Murder in America
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440 views • November 16, 2021
I am not anti-Trump. However, this video may expose President Trump's weakness and vulnerability that we (and he) should be aware of. His daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law (Jared Kushner) wear the red string of Kabbalah. Are they aware of what that means? David Goldberg was found dead on June 8, 2019. He exposed many of the events we are witnessing right now. For further information, I highly recommend to peruse the following site that also includes the full transcript: https://www.expandingawarenessrelations.com/david-goldbergs-final-words-project-pogo-and-project-zyphr-full-transcript/
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