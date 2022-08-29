Europe in Agreement on the Destruction of the Chinese Communist Party; the US and the West don’t have Another Choice but to Take Down the CCP

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https://gnews.org/post/p1emoda7a
08/26/2022 Miles Guo: No matter what kind of illusion the U.S. and the West had for the CCP. Ultimately, they will be faced with one issue: the life-or-death rivalry between the Chinese Communist Party and the West. Taking decisive action is the only way to deal with the Chinese Communist Party. The Chinese Communist Party must be defeated and eliminated. There is no room for negotiation and backing up