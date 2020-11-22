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ADOLF HITLER: A LAST APPEAL TO REASON [2017] - THE IMPARTIAL TRUTH (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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139 views • November 22, 2020
The first casualty of war is ALWAYS the TRUTH... Here lie the accounts of Adolf Hitler’s pleas to the world during the largest bloodshed in mankind’s history, World War 2. His speech in the Reichstag, Berlin on July 19th, 1940 was broadcast live on 1,000 radio stations in over 30 countries, and printed in numerous newspapers, yet the LIES OF HISTORY still persist today. Adolf Hitler’s most poignant orations during the second World War which had been buried for almost a century are now available for the world to hear, along with English subtitles. He was the most beloved German ruler and the last world leader to stand up to the Jewish Communist New World Order Agenda. If he had won WWII, the entire world would not be fighting against the New World Order still today. Visit the voices of the past to bear witness to the TRUTH side of history. The unabridged Adolf Hitler, who tried incessantly to avoid the continuation of the senseless war. Stark contrast to the Masonic Western Allies and their pet Jewish Communist Bolsheviks in the East. They said Adolf Hitler was a warmonger who wanted to rule the world and subjugate all non-Germanic people. He did not, THEY lied. I say take an impartial look at history and learn the real Adolf Hitler. Make this documentary go viral, the truth must go viral!
"Please share this information far and wide, burn the video to DVDs or put it on USB thumbdrives and give them out to friends, family and others." -- The Impartial Truth
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ADOLF HITLER: THE MAN WHO FOUGHT AGAINST THE NEW WORLD ORDER TAKEOVER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QmKcLF4GGv5l/
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHVljnZ61Vtc/
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/
HITLER'S WAR?: WHAT THE HISTORIANS NEGLECT TO MENTION [2009] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rTaNbHRPy8u9/
ADOLF HITLER VS. THE JEW WORLD ORDER - ERIC DUBAY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lslBj2u4v3Uw/
HELLSTORM - THE REAL GENOCIDE OF NAZI GERMANY, THE BIGGEST COVER-UP IN HISTORY! [2015] - KYLE HUNT (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xhY9ATDCrOWP/
OTHER LOSSES [2015] - JAMES BACQUE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F5JnH175uxoP/
EISENHOWER'S RHINE MEADOWS DEATH CAMPS - JUSTICE FOR GERMANS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jy4swzr2kS0W/
6,000,000 LIES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jka8GggwBHl1/
QUESTIONING THE HOLOCAUST: WHY WE BELIEVED THE LIE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MFo8qmeyp2QI/
RARE 1967 RECORDING: ROTHSCHILD DYNASTY AND THE THREE WORLD WARS - MYRON FAGAN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qrh3oSo7yN9u/
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION [1903] (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
KHAZARIAN MAFIA: THE TRUE RULERS OF THE WORLD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NEvFpIbBTToM/
THE HIDDEN HISTORY OF THE INCREDIBLY EVIL KHAZARIAN MAFIA [2015] - PRESTON JAMES (AUDIO ARTICLE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/foCOmc8JGC9O/
THE HIDDEN TYRANNY (THE ROSENTHAL DOCUMENT) [1976] - HAROLD WALLACE ROSENTHAL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XClmyNOpLbCQ/
EXPOSES TRUE HISTORY OF WWI, WWII, ADOLF HITLER & JEWS [1961]- BENJAMIN H. FREEDMAN (AUDIO SPEECH)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qIcMGFv6WboK/
IN THE NAME OF ZION (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1sgGLMKb7gQe/
"Please share this information far and wide, burn the video to DVDs or put it on USB thumbdrives and give them out to friends, family and others." -- The Impartial Truth
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[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ADOLF HITLER: THE MAN WHO FOUGHT AGAINST THE NEW WORLD ORDER TAKEOVER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QmKcLF4GGv5l/
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHVljnZ61Vtc/
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/
HITLER'S WAR?: WHAT THE HISTORIANS NEGLECT TO MENTION [2009] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rTaNbHRPy8u9/
ADOLF HITLER VS. THE JEW WORLD ORDER - ERIC DUBAY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lslBj2u4v3Uw/
HELLSTORM - THE REAL GENOCIDE OF NAZI GERMANY, THE BIGGEST COVER-UP IN HISTORY! [2015] - KYLE HUNT (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xhY9ATDCrOWP/
OTHER LOSSES [2015] - JAMES BACQUE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F5JnH175uxoP/
EISENHOWER'S RHINE MEADOWS DEATH CAMPS - JUSTICE FOR GERMANS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jy4swzr2kS0W/
6,000,000 LIES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jka8GggwBHl1/
QUESTIONING THE HOLOCAUST: WHY WE BELIEVED THE LIE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MFo8qmeyp2QI/
RARE 1967 RECORDING: ROTHSCHILD DYNASTY AND THE THREE WORLD WARS - MYRON FAGAN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qrh3oSo7yN9u/
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION [1903] (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
KHAZARIAN MAFIA: THE TRUE RULERS OF THE WORLD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NEvFpIbBTToM/
THE HIDDEN HISTORY OF THE INCREDIBLY EVIL KHAZARIAN MAFIA [2015] - PRESTON JAMES (AUDIO ARTICLE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/foCOmc8JGC9O/
THE HIDDEN TYRANNY (THE ROSENTHAL DOCUMENT) [1976] - HAROLD WALLACE ROSENTHAL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XClmyNOpLbCQ/
EXPOSES TRUE HISTORY OF WWI, WWII, ADOLF HITLER & JEWS [1961]- BENJAMIN H. FREEDMAN (AUDIO SPEECH)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qIcMGFv6WboK/
IN THE NAME OF ZION (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1sgGLMKb7gQe/
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