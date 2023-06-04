REPORTER'S NOTE 2: PERSONAL UPDATE, JUNE 4, 2023

Just an update sharing my current work and plans for my private literary and doc/video-analysis ventures and journalism both. Many many thanks to all my friends, family, well-wishers, and supporters, reports and newsbreaks to return soon. Love to all :)
Please stay tuned for these personal updates on a regular basis, perhaps weekly. Print pieces at ECC and Substack: Please visit https://everydayconcerned.net and https://ramolad.substack.com/-- for info, articles, op-eds, again to be posted more regularly.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.