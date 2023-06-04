Create New Account
REPORTER'S NOTE 2: PERSONAL UPDATE, JUNE 4, 2023
Ramola D Reports
Just an update sharing my current work and plans for my private literary and doc/video-analysis ventures and journalism both. Many many thanks to all my friends, family, well-wishers, and supporters, reports and newsbreaks to return soon. Love to all :)

Please stay tuned for these personal updates on a regular basis, perhaps weekly. Print pieces at ECC and Substack: Please visit https://everydayconcerned.net and https://ramolad.substack.com/-- for info, articles, op-eds, again to be posted more regularly.

