🔥 LURE of the DRAGON: TIKTOK, Cultural Magick, & Mind Control

Three perils are converging on the U.S. - The Crisis on the southern border, The horrific opioid epidemic, And a third danger which is far more nefarious: the TikTok phenomenon! TikTok is a time-bomb slowly, deliberately imploding the minds of countless millions! JOIN Dr. William Schnoebelen, N.D., as he breaks down these dangers to reveal a surprising, profound web connecting these threats and the current of satanic power driving them. LEARN about the deeper streams of mind control imbedded in TIKTOK and the incredibly dark spiritual forces invading our country through cultural spiritism and dragon-magick! PRAY AT THE END OF THE VIDEO with Dr. Bill as he offers powerful spiritual solutions and Prayers - to dismantle these demonic powers and bring hope to the Body of Christ Messiah!