Kyiv Is Crying For HELP! The U.S. Has Deprived The Ukrainian Army Of Intelligence In KUPYANSK!

Over the past two months, the Avdiivka direction has attracted all the attention of journalists and military experts in the Ukrainian theater of operations. However, while analysts and experts are closely studying the offensive actions of the Russian army on the city of Avdiivka, no less dramatic and fateful events are also developing in the Kupyansk direction. Let me remind you that the Russian army seized the initiative in the Kupyansk direction in February of this year and continues to put pressure on the enemy along the entire front line, capturing one village after another.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.