Israeli Army Burn Children Alive All the Way to the Bone
The Prisoner
Published 13 hours ago

Surgeon Nick Maynard spoke at the UN, recounting the severe injuries he witnessed, particularly among women and children, at al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza.

Source @RealWorldNewsChannel

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


Keywords
genocideisraeli war crimesnick maynard

