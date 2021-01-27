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Call to Arms I: Contact Your Reps Defend the Enlightenment
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90 views • January 27, 2021
Pastebin of Message: https://pastebin.com/gmxNbnpU
Contact US Senator: https://contactsenators.com/
Contact US House Rep: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
Contact White House: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Contact Governor: https://www.usa.gov/state-governor
Contact State Legislators: https://openstates.org/find_your_legislator/
Contact State Attorneys General: https://www.usa.gov/state-attorney-general
Contact Local Governments: https://www.usa.gov/local-governments
My alt-tech pages:
Gab Profile: https://gab.com/Heraclius610
GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/Heraclius610
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/heraclius610/
Pocketnet Profile: https://pocketnet.app/heraclius610
MeWe Profile: https://mewe.com/i/heraclius610
Our Freedom Book Profile: https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Heraclius610
Xephula: https://xephula.com/Heraclius610
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Heraclius610/posts
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/Gd2DogxoYUlR/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/heraclius610
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610:e
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Contact US Senator: https://contactsenators.com/
Contact US House Rep: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
Contact White House: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Contact Governor: https://www.usa.gov/state-governor
Contact State Legislators: https://openstates.org/find_your_legislator/
Contact State Attorneys General: https://www.usa.gov/state-attorney-general
Contact Local Governments: https://www.usa.gov/local-governments
My alt-tech pages:
Gab Profile: https://gab.com/Heraclius610
GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/Heraclius610
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/heraclius610/
Pocketnet Profile: https://pocketnet.app/heraclius610
MeWe Profile: https://mewe.com/i/heraclius610
Our Freedom Book Profile: https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Heraclius610
Xephula: https://xephula.com/Heraclius610
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Heraclius610/posts
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/Gd2DogxoYUlR/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/heraclius610
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610:e
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
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