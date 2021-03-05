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**BIOLOGICAL WARFARE: PREPARE FOR MASSIVE WORLDWIDE DEATH EVENT ** - Newman/Merrit – 17/Feb/2021 – Pts. 1 & 2
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2747 views • March 05, 2021
** Dr. Lee Merritt: The Vaxx Is Preparing World For Mass Death Event
- Freedomoutpost.com, Tim Brown – 17/Feb/2021
Video & Article: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/dr-lee-merit-the-vaxx-is-preparing-world-for-mass-death-event-video/
-- The following interview is an explosive one! It was so explosive, that like my interviews with people like The Sons of Liberty’s health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani, Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Kevin Corbett and Dr. Carrie Madej, it was scrubbed by YouTube’s Ministry of Truth. However, The New American’s Alex Newman interviewed Dr. Lee Merritt who warns that the COVID Vaxx not only failed in previous animal testing but is also setting the world up for a mass death event.
• Every Experimental COVID Jab Is Produced By Official Partners Of World Economics #TheGreatReset
• Dr. Carrie Madej On Hydrogels, DARPA Implantable Biosensors & The Coming Vaccine
• A History Of Vaccines To The Present Pfizer COVID Vaccine & Their Dangers With Dr. Carrie Madej
• Dr. Carrie Madej Confirms In Most Recent Video What Many Of Us Said About Coronavirus Vaccine
• #AskTheExperts – Shemirani, Corbett, Madej & Kaufman – The Vaccine Rollout Has Begun, Here’s What You’re Not Being Told!
• America’s Frontline Doctor Simone Gold Warns Of Risks In “Experimental COVID Vaccine” (Video)
First, Alex explains why the video was pulled and why supporting outlets like The New American is so important.
The Covid Vaccines will allow future coronaviruses to enter your body and multiply without any resistance. So, when the Chinese military weaponizes the next coronavirus EVERYONE VACCINATED WILL DIE.
This current mRNA vaccine is preparing the world for a mass DEATH EVENT when BILLIONS WILL DIE ALL WITHIN A FEW WEEKS.
This is their intent.
All the vaxx companies are infiltrated by Chinese military agents and are compromised to prepare this.
Dr. Merit explains the medicine behind the warfare method and gives a lot of details about this new form of warfare.
• Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: How The Depopulation COVID Vaccines Will Start Working In 3-6 Months
• Moderna Vaccine Recipient With Adverse Effects Speaks Out & The CDC Lies About COVID Deaths
• Moderna’s mRNA Injections Are An “Operating System” Designed To Program Humans & Hack Their Biological Functions
• #AskTheExperts – Doctors, Nurses & Health Care Professionals From Around The World: “The COVID Vaccine Is Neither Safe Nor Effective” (Video)
- Freedomoutpost.com, Tim Brown – 17/Feb/2021
Video & Article: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/dr-lee-merit-the-vaxx-is-preparing-world-for-mass-death-event-video/
-- The following interview is an explosive one! It was so explosive, that like my interviews with people like The Sons of Liberty’s health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani, Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Kevin Corbett and Dr. Carrie Madej, it was scrubbed by YouTube’s Ministry of Truth. However, The New American’s Alex Newman interviewed Dr. Lee Merritt who warns that the COVID Vaxx not only failed in previous animal testing but is also setting the world up for a mass death event.
• Every Experimental COVID Jab Is Produced By Official Partners Of World Economics #TheGreatReset
• Dr. Carrie Madej On Hydrogels, DARPA Implantable Biosensors & The Coming Vaccine
• A History Of Vaccines To The Present Pfizer COVID Vaccine & Their Dangers With Dr. Carrie Madej
• Dr. Carrie Madej Confirms In Most Recent Video What Many Of Us Said About Coronavirus Vaccine
• #AskTheExperts – Shemirani, Corbett, Madej & Kaufman – The Vaccine Rollout Has Begun, Here’s What You’re Not Being Told!
• America’s Frontline Doctor Simone Gold Warns Of Risks In “Experimental COVID Vaccine” (Video)
First, Alex explains why the video was pulled and why supporting outlets like The New American is so important.
The Covid Vaccines will allow future coronaviruses to enter your body and multiply without any resistance. So, when the Chinese military weaponizes the next coronavirus EVERYONE VACCINATED WILL DIE.
This current mRNA vaccine is preparing the world for a mass DEATH EVENT when BILLIONS WILL DIE ALL WITHIN A FEW WEEKS.
This is their intent.
All the vaxx companies are infiltrated by Chinese military agents and are compromised to prepare this.
Dr. Merit explains the medicine behind the warfare method and gives a lot of details about this new form of warfare.
• Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: How The Depopulation COVID Vaccines Will Start Working In 3-6 Months
• Moderna Vaccine Recipient With Adverse Effects Speaks Out & The CDC Lies About COVID Deaths
• Moderna’s mRNA Injections Are An “Operating System” Designed To Program Humans & Hack Their Biological Functions
• #AskTheExperts – Doctors, Nurses & Health Care Professionals From Around The World: “The COVID Vaccine Is Neither Safe Nor Effective” (Video)
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