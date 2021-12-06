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DART -- Earth's new defense to deflect Asteroid Impact
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91 views • December 06, 2021
On December_8, another football-field size asteroid will pass within a million miles of Earth. Near-Earth Asteroid-Tracking says there are 1,000s of them in our Lunar neighborhood, and some come much closer. NASA just launched Dart system to rendezvous with a big space-rock and apply thrust for days to deflect it's path slightly. Such actions could avoid deep impacts on Earth.
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