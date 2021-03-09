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Phil Schneider Dead Men Tell No Tales
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408 views • March 09, 2021
The late Phil Schneider gives a lecture on how he helped build 131 deep underground military bases, and reveals the activities of aliens underground, and the operation of the treasonous New World Order in the government.
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