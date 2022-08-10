Why THIS legal expert says FBI's Trump raid is ‘OUTRAGEOUS’

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Glenn Beck
Aug 9, 2022 ‘Outrageous and unconstitutional’ is how lawyer Alan Dershowitz describes the FBI’s recent raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home to Glenn. A legal expert and host of ‘The Dershow,’ Dershowitz says he may have more experience with the Fourth Amendment — which protects Americans from unreasonable searches and seizures — than any other academic in America. He discusses the questions the government MUST answer about the raid, why Trump should’ve been served a subpoena instead, and why even Democrats should ‘object’ to this action from the FBI...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HODj1m0ZV00