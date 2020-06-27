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BLM IS ANTI- CHRISTIAN
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34 views • June 27, 2020
BLM is showing their true colors when it comes to Christians. Shawn King which is a BLM leader is calling for all Jesus statues to be ripped down. None of what BLM is doing is for the Black community.
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