BRAND NEW FOOTAGE SURFACED OF THE LAHAINA DEW FIRE!
Alex Hammer
These people have no internet. No cell phone service and no Wi-Fi. They’ve recorded videos on their phones but have not been able to share them. Now they’re starting to surface. I think we’re about to see a lot more footage very soon


Credit: Wyrnsplen


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/

