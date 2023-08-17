BRAND NEW FOOTAGE SURFACED OF THE LAHAINA DEW FIRE!

These people have no internet. No cell phone service and no Wi-Fi. They’ve recorded videos on their phones but have not been able to share them. Now they’re starting to surface. I think we’re about to see a lot more footage very soon
Credit: Wyrnsplen
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
