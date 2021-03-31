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TUESDAY - MARCH 30, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2393-6PM 24 World Leaders Call For More Globalism In Wake Of Pandemic https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17334
THINK
- 1960's - no more oil in 10 years
- 1970's - another ice age in 10 years
- 1980's - acid rain will destroy all crops in 10 years
- 1990's - The ozone layer will be destroyed in 10 years
- 2000's - Ice floes will be gone in 10 years.
- 2000 - Y2k (millennium) will destroy everything!
- 2001 - Anthrax will kill us all!
- 2002 - West Nile virus will kill us all!
- 2003 - SARS will kill us all!
- 2005 - Bird flu will kill us all!
- 2006 - Ecoli will kill us all!
- 2008 - The financial crash will kill us all!
- 2009 - Swine flu will kill us all!
- 2012 - Mayan calendar will end. We will all die!
- 2013 - North Korea will start the 3rd world war. We will all die!
- 2014 - Ebola will kill us all!
- 2015 - ISIS will kill us all!
- 2016 - Zika will kill us all!
- 2018 - Global warming will kill us all!
- 2019 - CO2 will kill us all!
- 2020 - Corona will kill us all!
The truth is that fear will kill us. Turn off the TV and wash your hands!
Nothing happened, but everything led to more taxes. Tyranny!
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