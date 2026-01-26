BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Connecting the Dots: Cartels, Gitmo, Davos & the Coming Monetary Reset
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
116 followers
86 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers is joined by retired Brigadier General Blaine Holt, Lt. Colonel Matt Mack, Navy Captain Peter Madison, and "Mr. 107" for a hard-hitting wartime analysis. The panel delves into the accelerated mass arrests of high-profile traitors, the impending activation of Guantanamo Bay's International Media Center, and the strategic takedown of the Federal Reserve and IRS. They also discuss the unfolding showdown with globalists post-Davos, the cartel crackdown as a gateway to deeper corruption, the urgent countdown to the midterms, and the spiritual battle underpinning America's sovereignty restoration. From Tina Peters' unjust imprisonment to the rise of gold and silver as fiat collapses, this briefing pulls back the curtain on the "visible tip of the spear" in the war to reclaim the Republic. The storm isn't coming—it's here. Stay vigilant, pray, and prepare.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


