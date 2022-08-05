Alex Jones is an American Treasure





He definitely is not known to be a shy person. Watch this awesome video clip as Joe Rogan eagerly look on and are surprised to the Alex Jones response to the Deep State attorney.





Special thanks to Tommy Robinson for sharing this on Telegram: https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews





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