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The control Study NEVER performed on Vaccines: comparing completely unvaccinated people to vaccinated
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318 views • August 26, 2021
Vaccine Century - The Dreaded Lurgy
https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/Vaccine-Century---The-Dreaded-Lurgy:b?r=GBLsBBndkMmuzGGKd5Z9VEzCiuPiSnge
The control Study NEVER performed on Vaccines: comparing completely unvaccinated people to vaccinated
For the first time, a study was done comparing completely unvaccinated people to vaccinated, as oppose to people vaccinated with A DIFFERENT vaccine.
It should be noted that all Public Organizations AVOID studies like this anyway they can, and ALL TRIALS for FDA approval pit one vaccine group against another, NEVER against an unvaccinated person as ludicrous as that sounds.
https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/Vaccine-Century---The-Dreaded-Lurgy:b?r=GBLsBBndkMmuzGGKd5Z9VEzCiuPiSnge
The control Study NEVER performed on Vaccines: comparing completely unvaccinated people to vaccinated
For the first time, a study was done comparing completely unvaccinated people to vaccinated, as oppose to people vaccinated with A DIFFERENT vaccine.
It should be noted that all Public Organizations AVOID studies like this anyway they can, and ALL TRIALS for FDA approval pit one vaccine group against another, NEVER against an unvaccinated person as ludicrous as that sounds.
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