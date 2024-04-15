Jews Are Not Israel

The modern Jews are not the biological children of Israel. Both Scripture and the history if the Jews attest to this. The Prophets and Patriarch worshipped Jesus Christ, not some different God. WHen the Bible talks about the Sons of Israel returning to the Land, the Land is Jesus Christ. Isaiah 66:8
"“Before she goes into labor,
she gives birth;
before the pains come upon her,
she delivers a son.
=Who has ever heard of such things?
Who has ever seen things like this?
Can a country be born in a day
or a nation be brought forth in a moment?"
Fritz Berggren
