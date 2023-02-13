HOW SCHOOL WILL MAKE YOU MEDIOCRE FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE
School will keep you stuck in a life of conformity and frugality, find your purpose and chase after it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.